Margaret Ann "Maggie" Amos, 76, of Critz, Va., died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Stanleytown Health Care in Stanleytown, Va..
She was born on October 25, 1942, to the late Annie Sue Nelson Amos and Wade Russell Amos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents; Walter and Betty Nelson ,James C. and Mary Amos; her brother, Gene Amos; and one sister, Virginia Amos Nicholson.
She was a member of Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church. She graduated Hardin Reynolds High School, Radford University and received her Masters Degree from Virginia Tech. Prior to returning to Patrick County she resided in Pittsylvania County, Giles County and Botetourt County. She worked with the Virginia Coopeative Extension service as a 4-H specialist program leader in the central district at Virginia Tech.
Surviving are sister-in-law, Mary Amos of Bassett, Va.; nephews, Randy Nicholson of Richmond, Va., and Rusty Nicholson of Malaysia; niece, Tonya Estores of Portland, Ore.; two great nieces, Isabel Estores and Sophia Nicholson; and one great nephew, Issac Estores
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Ronnie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Memorial Fund c/o Willie Lawless, 2290 Mountain View Loop Stuart, VA 24171.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Stuart, Va. is serving the Amos family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.