ANTHONY
James Maxwell
March 10, 1926
September 30, 2019
James Maxwell (Max) Anthony, 93, of Bassett, Va., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
He was born March 10, 1926 in Stella, Va. to the late Ethel Foster Anthony and John Virgil Anthony. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Hallie Slagle and sister, Elizabeth Anthony; and brothers, Virgil, Charles, Clarence, Thomas and Penn Anthony.
Mr. Anthony was a graduate of VPI and a former member of Stanleytown Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired as a real estate broker from J.M. Anthony Realty and also was co-owner of Anthony Brother's Lumber Supply. He was one of four that founded the Multiple Listings Service for the Realtor's Association in Martinsville-Henry County and was a life-long member of the Virginia Junior Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mildred Gilbert Anthony of the home; twin sons, James Daniel Anthony (Sherri) and Gerald Maxwell Anthony; step-daughter, Judy Nolen Carter; and brothers, Douglas Anthony and Richard Anthony.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date with Pastor Tim Wood officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Anthony family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com