John Jefferson Austin, age 80, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Kings Grant. He was born April 18, 1939 in Bassett, Va. to Mary Philpott Austin and Alfonso Allen Austin, and he was married to Ann Hall of Charlotte, N.C. for 52 years.
He graduated from Bassett High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was offered football scholarships from two Virginia colleges, but he opted to attend the University of Virginia where he graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce with a BS degree in 1961. He attended Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., and served in the Navy as both a paratrooper and an ANGLICO officer for the U.S. Marine Corps. He and his unit performed maneuvers with the Spanish Marines as Generalissimo Francisco Franco reviewed the troops.
John started his career in the financial services industry at Wheat and Company in 1966 and retired as Senior Vice President and branch manager at Wheat First Union in 2000. Throughout his career, he counseled many people and organizations on their finances and life plans. He treated all of his clients like family and helped them through the good and bad times in life.
He was especially proud to be a part of the honor system at the University of Virginia. John was also proud to serve his country by being in the Navy.
Most important was his infinite love of his family and friends, God, and church. John was an elder, deacon, youth group advisor with his wife Ann at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church. He headed the Finance Committee at Presbytery and participated in the development and construction of the Alice Lester building at Camp Hat Creek in Brookneal, Va. Locally, he served two terms each on the boards of Chatmoss Country Club and Kings Grant as well as many terms at the Vista Pointe Homeowners Association at Smith Mountain Lake. John was a very generous person who donated to almost any organization and privately to individuals in need.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter, Susan (Thomas) Prendergast; and son, Jeff (Kim) Austin; as well as his two sisters, Martha Stone and Kathryn Keck; and his brother-in-law, Billy Osborne.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Osborne.
He also has five grandsons, Jake, Tyler and Max Austin of Bernardsville, N.J. and Kirwan and James Prendergast of Denver, Colo.
A reception will be held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service at the church and then interment at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, VA 24112; Grace Network, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24115; Kings Grant Retirement Community, 350 Kingsway Road, Martinsville, VA 24112 or the charity of your choice.