BALWDIN II
Dana Olden
August 4, 2019
Dana Olden Balwdin II, 71, of Greensboro, N.C., departed this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Marie B. Hairston (Willie) of Martinsville, Va.
The funeral will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at noon at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, 301 Fayette St., Martinsville, Va., with Elder Gerald Kidd, Eulogist. Visitation will be 11 a.m until Noon. Interment will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.