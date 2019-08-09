BALWDIN, Dana Olden

BALWDIN II
Dana Olden
August 4, 2019
Dana Olden Balwdin II, 71, of Greensboro, N.C., Departed this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Survived by his sister, Marie B. Hairston (Willie) of Martinsville, Va.
Funeral Services Monday, August 12, 2019 at noon at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, 301 Fayette St., Martinsville, Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m until Noon. Interment will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.