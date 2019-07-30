BARBOUR
Carey Lee
July 28, 2019
Carey Lee Barbour, 79, of Henry, Va., died Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Barbour.
Surviving are his son, Christopher Barbour; daughter, Donna Young (Jeff); two sisters, Ann Davis and Barbara Clingenpeel, one brother, Billy Barbour. C.L. was a loving father, brother and friend. He will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Flora Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Republican Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.