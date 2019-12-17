Bardshaw, Charles and Sherri

Charles Howard "Charlie" Bradshaw, 62, and his wife, Sherri Gordon Bradshaw, 63, of Ridgeway, died on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Sherri was born December 8, 1956, to the late Edgar Howell Gordon and Emily Campbell Gordon. Sherri, who retired as a medical assistant for Piedmont Urology Associates, was a member of Fieldale United Methodist Church. She loved animals, going to the beach and being with her family, especially the grandbabies.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Gordon Comninaki (John) of Lynchburg; and brother, Thomas Gordon (Judith Noble Gordon) of Martinsville.
Charlie was born July 12, 1957, to the late Aubrey Bradshaw and Nancy Kitts Bradshaw. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Bradshaw.
Charlie was President of Triangle Electric Co. and a member of the Horsepasture Christian Church. He was Chief of the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department since 2007, was known as the "Emperor" of Horsepasture and was a member of Horsepasture Ruritan Club. He was an officer with the Fieldale Police Department in the early 1980s and also sat on the Henry County Building Board of Appeal. Charlie was a mentor through SCORE and received numerous awards including Outstanding Firefighter in May of 2010 and Fire Officer of the year for 2010. He also received the Jack Dalton Award in honor of his many years of dedicated service to Henry County.
Surviving are their daughter, Ashlee Bradshaw (James Hill); son, Michael Bradshaw (Crystal Beckett); sister-in-law, Barbara Bradshaw; grandchildren, Hunter, Logan, Lauren, Rylee, Nikole and Jordan; nephew, Jonathan Bradshaw (Elisha); and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Sherri and Charlie will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Horsepasture Christian Church with Minister Dave Cuthbertson and Minister Kyle Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the church and from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Rd., Ridgeway, VA 24148; Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Ridgeway, VA 24148; or the Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad, 18287 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway, VA 24148.
Arrangements are by Mckee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville. Online condolences may be made to: www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.