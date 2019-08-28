BARKSDALE
Dorothy Eggleston
May 12, 1930
August 26, 2019
Dorothy Eggleston Barksdale, 89, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Henry County, Va. on May 12, 1930, the daughter of the late Peyton Eggleston and Martha Flood Eggleston. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Barksdale; three sisters; and four brothers.
She retired from Tultex after many years of service. Dorothy was a member of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Shelia Barksdale of Martinsville, Va.; one son, Jarvis Barksdale of Ridgeway, Va.; two grandchildren, Keshia Barksdale of Greensboro, N.C. and Valeria Hairston of Axton, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Kaylen Price and Amira Davis both of Axton, Va.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Barksdale of Kannapolis, N.C.; special niece, Linda Barksdale of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service, and all other times the family will receive friends at the home on Stoney Mt. Rd.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Thurman O. Eccols Jr. eulogist. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, VA.