Nancy Lee Ricketts Barnett, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday February 27, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born in Simcoe Ontario Canada on May 7, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Bennett Ricketts and Annie Nichols Ricketts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Attlebery.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, James "Jim" Barnett of the home.
Also surviving are her sister, Anne (Van) Williams of Nashville Tennessee; brother, Garland (Hazel) Ricketts of South Boston, Va.; stepchildren, Fraser Barnett (Carla) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Iona Holland (David) of Roanoke, Va., and Lesley Corbett (George) Steinbach of Manitoba. Also surviving are nephews, Douglas (Kay) of Atlanta, Daniel (Cathy) of Knoxville, Jim (Sadhna) of Nashville, Don (Theresa) of San Antonio; and niece Patricia (Joseph) and daughter Caroline, of South Boston.
Nancy received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from McMaster University, Hamilton Ontario, followed by her Master's Degree in Language from Middlebury College, Vermont. Her final semester was completed at the Sorbonne, Paris, France. She served as the Head of the French Department for over 30 years at Waterford District High School, Ontario. Nancy retired to Martinsville, Virginia in 1991, and was engaged by the Patrick Henry Community College, to instruct students under the Trade Act to obtain their GED.
Nancy was actively involved in her community. She served as a docent at the Piedmont Arts, was a member of the First Baptist Church choir for over 20 years, was an avid bridge player, and was past president of the Martinsville Book Club. Nancy loved to travel, visiting many different countries and enjoyed cooking, having taking courses in French cuisine in France.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at First Baptist Church, 23 Startling Avenue, Martinsville, at 2 p.m, Monday March 2, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour prior in the Narthex for visitation.
Service will be conducted by the Rev Dr. Libby Brammer. There will be no interment.
Funeral arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice.
