June 14, 1929 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Mrs. Dale Matthews Barrow quietly gained her angel wings early on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1929, to the late William Commodore and Camilla Arthur Matthews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred R. Barrow Sr.; sons, Stephen Carl Barrow and Fred Randolph "Randy" Barrow Jr.; brother, Carl Matthews; sisters, Lillian Thornton, Cleo Boaz, Theresa Hobson, Mildred Turner, and Carleen Barrow; and great-granddaughter, Madalyn Renee Drane. She owned and operated Professional Service Exchange for many years. She had a love for each of her children and grandchildren that made each one feel like they were her favorite. Her faith in God brought her through many dark days in her life. Her recent saying was, "it's not about my goodness, it's the love of God I have it in my head and in my heart that God loves me." Mrs. Barrow is survived by her sons, Stewart Kyle Barrow of Martinsville, Va. and Jeffrey Dale Barrow and wife, Sharon of Martinsville, Va.; daughter-in-law, Jane Stone Barrow Galliger; and two sisters, Barbara Matthews of Martinsville, Va. and Marlene Holland of Stanleytown. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Stewart Barrow. Burial will be private at the Barrow Family Cemetery at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Barrow family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Service information
May 21
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 21
Funeral
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
