Paul Wesley Barton, 84, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Floyd County, Virginia on June 12, 1935, to the late Noah and Bertha Durham Barton. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Osborne; brothers, Earnest Ralph Barton and Sidney Barton and a sister, Mary Ferguson.
Paul was a member of Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church and he was a United States Army veteran. Paul retired from the Henry County Public Schools. He enjoyed working on his farm and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ruth Barton; son, Warren Barton and wife, Joyce, of Ridgeway; daughters, Teresa Tuggle and husband, Dwayne, of Fieldale and Paula Pagans and husband, Will, of Rocky Mount; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 placed by the Governor of Virginia, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family with Pastor Greg Hodges officiating. A viewing for the public will be from 12 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel in accordance with the Governor's mandate. The family will not be in attendance.
