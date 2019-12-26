Catherine Compton Bell, 91, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Ben Bell; father, Paul Compton; son-in-law, Bob Henderson; sister, Nellie Donley; and brothers, Paul Jack, and David Joe Compton.
Catherine was a Charter Member of Northview United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy B. Henderson; special granddaughter, Joan R. Henderson Britt; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth C. Britt and Rachel E. Britt; sister, Lulabelle Meaders; and brothers, Tom Tyler Compton and Joey Compton.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Rev. Doug Sasser.
Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at Simpson Funeral Home 540-366-0707.
