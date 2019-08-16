BENDER
James Nelson
May 4, 1951
August 14, 2019
James Nelson Bender was born May 4, 1951 in South Bend, Ind., to James Thompson Bender and Wilma Mae Dean Bender. He entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
James, as he wished to be called, but most knew him as "Jimmy," was a 47 year resident of Martinsville. He was employed at Stanleytown Furniture for 38 years and a member of Hill Memorial Baptist Church. Jimmy was loyal to his country, family and his church. His nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces were his pride and joy. Jimmy loved playing cards, table games, watching the news, TV, traveling, eating out, and attending the home games of the Martinsville Mustangs where he was a season ticket holder. Jimmy enjoyed life!
Jimmy was proceeded in death by his parents and is survived by brothers, Michael Bender (Christine) of Jones, Michigan, Dennis Bender (Jan) of Martinsville, and sister, Debrah B. Scott of Martinsville, eight nephews and nieces, and 24 great-nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Hill Memorial Baptist Church with Jimmy's pastor, Jack Johnson and Jimmy's brother, Michael Bender officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence at 1400 Spruce Street Ext., Martinsville, Va. 24112. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials can be given to Hill Memorial Baptist Church (2359 Appalachian Drive, Martinsville, Va. 24112) or Mountain Valley Hospice (730 E Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, Va. 24112).
