BENFIELD
Donna Baliles
September 9, 1971
August 22, 2019
Donna Baliles Benfield, 47, of Stuart, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She was born on September 9, 1971 in Patrick County to Roy L. Baliles (Mary) and Brenda G. Baliles. Donna was preceded in death by grandparents, Lester Gilley, Ellen G. Trent, Ernest Baliles, and Gracie Baliles. She was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her parents she is survived by daughter, Jordan Draper; boyfriend, Gene Draper, niece, Randi Baliles; brother, Eric Baliles; sisters, Tammy L. Baliles, Tierra Dillard (Eddie) and Elizabeth Baliles; nephews, E. J. Dillard and Homer Baliles; nieces, Taylor Manns, Olivia Manns and Kayleigh Baliles; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Donna was loved by all.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at New Hope Church of the Brethren with Rick Randall officiating. Burial will follow the funeral in New Hope Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Life Net, 1948 Franklin Road SW Suite A100, Roanoke, Va. 24014, St. Judes, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, The family wishes to thank all First Responders and especially Virginia State Police for everything that was done for Donna.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Benfield family.