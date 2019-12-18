Billy Spencer Viars, 66, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 16, 1953 in Pulaski, Virginia, to the late Emmett Clyde Viars and Versie Newbie Viars Hall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha Viars Bates; sisters, Mae Ferguson, Sybil Brown, and Nancy Willard; brother, James Viars; and stepfather Burch "Junior" Hall.
Mr. Viars served in the United States Army over 20 years, and retired from the United States Postal Service with 18 years of service. He was a charter member of Redemption Point Church in Mayodan, North Carolina, enjoyed fishing, helping others, worked the Food Ministry at the church, was an usher and helped in other areas of the church.
Mr. Viars is survived by his wife, Wanda Spraker Viars; sisters, Evelyn Mabe (Bobby), and Bonnie Willard (Calvin); brother, Emmett "Leroy" C. Viars Jr.; grandchildren, Zander Bates, Parker Bates, and Reagan Bates.
The funeral for Mr. Viars will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Wright Funeral Service with Pastor Kenny Daniels officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park in Spencer, Virginia.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Viars family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net