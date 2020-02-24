Coach Paul Edward Bishop, 56, of Graham, N.C., passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence. A native of Alleghany County, Pa., he was the son of late Otto Walter Bishop and Patricia Hetrick Bishop.
Paul was currently a History Teacher at Southern Alamance High School and an Assistant Baseball Coach for the Patriots. He loved to share his love of history with the children, which he cherished so dearly. He had a special love for all things sports related such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, North Carolina Tar Heels, running, and nothing was better than baseball, especially Roberto Clemente!
Paul graduated from Drewry Mason High School in Ridgeway, Va., and was a proud Alumni of Radford University where he played baseball for the Highlanders. He was a member of Rich Acres Christian Church where he taught Sunday school for numerous years. Paul was one that always put the needs of others above his own, including his students, players, and friends.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sisters, April Joy Bishop of North Dakota and Spring Rae Bishop of Va.; his nieces, Jennifer Simmons and Meredith Hayden, both of N.C., and Destiny Snow of Va.; a nephew, David Paul Bishop of Va.; and his loving fiancé, Heather Edwards Blackmon of Graham.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Loretta Lee Simmons and Autumn Dawn Bishop.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel in Martinsville, Va. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Friendly Christian Church Cemetery in Martinsville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern High School Athletic Boosters Club (Paul Edward Bishop Memorial Fund) at 631 Southern High School Rd., Graham, NC 27253.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
