Blankenship, Carlene Thomason

BLANENSHIP
Carlene Thomason
April 29, 1934
August 17, 2019
Carlene Thomason Blankenship of Martinsville passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 29, 1934, in Henry County to the late Nancy Ruth Draper Thomason and Posie Thomason.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt Blankenship and sister Mavis Rice.
Carlene was a 1952 graduate of John D. Bassett High School, as well as Perry Business School. She was a lifelong member of Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren. She retired from Hooker furniture in 1993 after 39 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Hillsman (Phil) of Durham, N.C., and Delia Olson (John Jr.) of Cary, N.C.; sister, Ellen Thomason; brother, Kermon Thomason (Margaret); grandchildren, David Hillsman, Amy Hillsman and John Olson III.
The visitation will be held at McKee-Stone Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at McKee-Stone Chapel and will be officiated by the Reverend Emma Jean Woodard. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Regional Library, P.O. Box 5264, Martinsville, Va. 24115 or Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com