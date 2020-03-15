Boarman, Teresa

BOARMAN
She was born on April 25, 1962, in Martinsville, Va. Terri attended Community Fellowship in Collinsville.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Harold Wright of Patrick Springs; and son, Patrick Dale Boarman and wife, Christy, of Bassett, Va. Also surviving are numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Dale Wright; and grandparents, Leonard Ray and Bessie Wright.
A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Stuart Chapel with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3 until 4 p.m. Burial will follow at the Turner Wright Family Cemetery in Patrick Springs.
Norris Funeral Services, Stuart, Va. is serving the Boarman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
