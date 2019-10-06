BOCOCK
Margaret Estelle Craig
January 7, 1937
October 3, 2019
Margaret Estelle Craig Bocock, 82, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born in Henry County on January 7, 1937 to the late George Homer Craig and the late Rosie Etta Harris Craig. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Leon Bocock; son, Steven Larry Bocock; and a brother, George Homer Craig Jr.
She was a member of Stanleytown Amazing Grace Church.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Thomas Randall Bocock (Kathey) and Gary Dean Bocock (Vickie); five grandchildren, Joshua Bocock (Jenna), Nicole Parten (Robert), Christopher Bocock (Jessica), Tabitha Overby (Stephen) and Jonathan Bocock (Veronica); seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Spencer, Heather Spencer, Brody Bocock, Baylee Bocock, Isaiah Bocock, Eliza Bocock and Emma Bocock; brother, Clarence Craig; sisters, Gladys Via (Harry) and Lillian Davis (Roy); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Basset Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Rakes officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of Brethren Cemetery in Bassett.
Memorial Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at 2840 VA - 419 Suite 106, Roanoke, Virginia, 24018.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Bocock family.