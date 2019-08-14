BONDURANT
Howard Dillon
July 21, 1934
August 12, 2019
Howard Dillon Bondurant, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born July 21, 1934 in Franklin County, Va. to the late Thelma Dent Bondurant and Benjamin Howard Bondurant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Whitehead.
Mr. Bondurant was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served on numerous committees. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a foreman for Newton New Haven Die Casting in North Haven, CT for 38 years. Upon retirement, Howard enjoyed golfing and bowling, and many golfing trips with his special friends to Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carlyne Gillie Bondurant of the residence; sisters, Betty Ann Campbell (Martin) of Penhook, Va., Violet Hundley of Snow Creek, Va., and Shirley Bonyai of Branford, Conn.; brother-in-law and special friend, Thomas Holliman; special nieces, Debbie Rakes and Cindy McAllister; and many other beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Jim Steele officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Norris Funeral Service. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Rd, Penhook, Va. 24137 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E Church St, St #13, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Bondurant family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com