Curtis Akers Bouldin, 72, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab.
He was born on August 4, 1947, in Henry County to the late Daulford Lee Bouldin and the late Geneva Hattie Lovell Bouldin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his first wife, Mary Hall Bouldin; second wife, Donna M. Bouldin; stepson, Neal Hall; sister, Mary Jenkins; brothers, Albert Lee Bouldin and Ralph Bouldin. He was a member of Living Waters Church. Akers was a member of the Horsepasture Ruritan Club.
Akers is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Gibbs (Joe); several nieces and nephews, Cindy Nolen, Alan Hundley, Ron Bouldin, Debbie Jumper, and Donna Sanders; several great nieces and nephews and special grandson, Paul Giles Jr. "PJ".
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel and other times at the home of Joe and Elizabeth Gibbs. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Bud Sedwick officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery.
