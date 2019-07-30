BOWER
Allan A.
January 13, 1946
July 28, 2019
Allan A. Bower, 73, of Collinsville, Va., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
He was born January 13, 1946 in Floyd, Va. to the late Clifford Bower and Annie A. Bower.
Mr. Bower worked at Ridgeway Clocks for 30 years
Surviving is his wife, Susan Bower; children, Tammy Hodges, Cynthia Shaw, and Joan Eastland; grandchildren, Reyo Hodges, Slade Hodges, Tyler Rodriguez, Jules Eastland, and Nikki Eastland. Also surviving are his sisters, Mary Greer and Joyce Atkins; and special friends, Lawrence Harris and Carolyn Harris.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1079 Spruce St. Suite C, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Bower family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com