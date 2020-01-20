Juanita Barrow Bowling, 93, was born on November 19, 1926 in Martinsville, Va., to the late Roy Barrow and Fannie Davis Watkins Barrow. She died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home in Irisburg. She was a member of the Collinsville Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James S. Bowling; daughter, Vanessa Joan Bowling; sisters, Frances Barrow Wingfield, Shelby Jean Barrow Hodge, Naomi Cornelia Barrow Crowe; and brothers James Rocker Barrow and Roy Leychester Barrow.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Barrow Davis of Martinsville, Va.; son, James Fredrick Bowling (Charlene) of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Phyllis Bowling Youngblood (Wayne) of Mayfield, Ky.; grandchildren, Eric Walker Bowling (Valerie), Tony Smith Youngblood (Erica), and Hope Youngblood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Juanita cared for her special needs daughter, Vanessa, for 56 years, was married for 65 years, and was a Christian for 84 years. She wants to be remembered for her love of God, family, friends and all animals. She operated the Bowling's Grocery at the corner of Spruce Street and Corn Tassel Trail for over 50 years. Many adults commented to her how they loved to buy candy at her store when they were children, and how she was always encouraging to them.
She was a long time member of the TOPS club. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, crafts, word puzzles, cooking, computer e-mails, and genealogy. She gave away many of her quilts to family and friends. She had a special love for her Chihuahua, Bitzy.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. with Gary Hollandsworth, Troy Hollandsworth Jr. and Minister Jonathan Beavers officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Collinsville Church of Christ, P0 Box 158, Collinsville, VA 24078 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 E Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Bowling family.
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.