BOWMAN
Jeffrey Ray
April 2, 1966
September 13, 2019
Jeffrey Ray (Jeff) Bowman, 53, of Fieldale, Va., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia on April 2, 1966 to Freddy Ray and Shirley Ann Wolfe Bowman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Virginia Wolfe, Davis and Rosie Bowman.
Other than his parents he is survived by his wife, Robin Riggins Bowman; two daughters, Alisha Bowman and Angela Ramos; two grandchildren, Zaniyah and Josiah Ingram.
The family will receive friends at his parent's home anytime and Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Clyde Hylton officiating.
