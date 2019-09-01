BOWMAN
Sandra Kay Miller
December 30, 1961
August 27, 2019
Sandra Kay Miller Bowman, 57, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born December 30, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Robert Miller and Ruby Moon Ellison. She worked as a carrier for the Martinsville Bulletin and Roanoke Times.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Boyd Bowman; son, Hank Alderman; sisters, Lola Ann Wells and Becky Miller; brother, Bobby Miller; and stepfather, Franklin Ellison.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Wright Funeral Service Chapel from 1 to 3 p.m.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.