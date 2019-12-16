Bradshaw, Charles & Sherri

BRADSHAW
Charles "Charlie" Howard
Sherri Gordon

Charles Howard "Charlie" Bradshaw, 62, and Sherri Gordon Bradshaw, 63, both of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Horsepasture Christian Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with services on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the church at 1 p.m. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.