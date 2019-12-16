Bradshaw, Charles & Sherri

BRADSHAW
Visitation will be held at Horsepasture Christian Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with services on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the church at 1 p.m. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BRADSHAW
Visitation will be held at Horsepasture Christian Church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with services on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the church at 1 p.m. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.