BRANCH
Robert Danny
January 13, 1950
August 24, 2019
Mr. Robert Danny Branch, 69, of
Patrick Springs, Va., passed away at his home on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
He was born in Bassett, Va. on January 13, 1950 to the late Robert Calvin Branch and Virginia Aretta Lucado Branch. Danny had worked over 20 years at Bassett Superior Lines.
Mr. Branch beloved husband, father, and brother is survived by his wife, Linda Faye Clark Branch of the home; one daughter, Paula Branch Stone and husband, Carl of Stokesdale, N.C.; two grandchildren, Trey Stone and Claire Stone; eight siblings, Peggy B. Kendrick of Bassett, Va., Bobby Branch of Bassett, Va., Faye B. Rorrer and husband, Elwood of Stuart, Va., Ronnie Branch and wife, Kathy of Bassett, Va., Shirley B. Via of Greensboro, N.C., Connie B. Nelson and husband, Mark of Bassett, Diane B. Harrison and husband, Kevin of Hickory, N.C., and Alvin Branch and wife, Suzanne of Patrick Springs, numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Virginia K. Clark of Patrick Springs; and two brothers-in-law, Stewart Clark of Patrick Springs, and George Thomas Clark "G.T." of Myakka City, FL.
Funeral services for Mr. Branch will be heldat 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Pastor Tom Warren officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Branch Family Cemetery at 914 Koger Mill Road in Patrick Springs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday afternoon. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Branch Family Cemetery, c/o Faye B. Rorrer, 125 Chevy Lane, Stuart, Va. 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.