Ernest Milton Bray Jr., 85, of Axton, Va., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro.
He was born on March 11, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Bessie Lee Martin Bray and Ernest Milton Bray Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Amos Bray; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Sam Moore; and brother-in-law, Eddie Self.
He is survived by his daughters, Vicky Hall and husband, Mark and Becky Henderson and husband, Chris; cherished grandchildren, Jason Hall, Tyler Henderson, and Austin Henderson; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille Self, Mildred Midash and husband, Larry, and Betty Jean Pedigo and husband, Paul.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Bray family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
