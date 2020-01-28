Barbara Ann Brimmer, age 75, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the SOVAH Health in Martinsville.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olive Apostolic Church with Bishop Thompson officiating the service. Interment will follow at the Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one half hour before the service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Brimmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.