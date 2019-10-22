BROGAN
James Arnold "Arnie" Brogan, 72, of Timberlake, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home. Born in Henry County, Va., he was the son of the late James Mawyer Brogan and Goldie Peters Brogan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Brogan Piechota.
Mr. Brogan was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Durham. He was a retired residential contractor for many years. Arnie loved being with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He always enjoyed being able to socialize with friends. Arnie was an avid trout fisherman.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Merriman Brogan of the home; three children, John Matthew Brogan (Karen Cole) of Cary, George Mark Brogan (Emily Brogan) of Durham, and Melody Brogan Nobles (Griff Nobles) of Hillsborough; five grandchildren, Maci Brogan, Clara Brogan, Jackson Nobles, Wyatt Nobles and Brantley Nobles; and nephew, Ryan Piechota (Sara) of Norcross, Ga.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Brooks & White Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
