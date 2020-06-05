June 2, 1929 - June 3, 2020 On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Emily P. Brooks, 91, went home to be with her loving husband, Ben W. Brooks, who passed in 1984. Emily was born in Ridgeway, June 2, 1929, to the late John K. Pulliam Sr. and Eva Walker Pulliam, where she resided her entire life. She was a lifelong member of Ridgeway United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was active with the youth. In earlier years she worked at Dupont, but later resigned to work for the family business, B.W. Brooks & Sons. Emily spent most of her adult life being a wonderful caring wife, mother and grandmother. Emily was an avid supporter of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department Lady's auxiliary, baking her famous chili and sweets for fundraisers. Emily was known as "Nana" to 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and most people that came in contact with her. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shawn Ann Brooks; her sister, Carrie P. Briggs and her husband, Marvin; two brothers, John "Pete" Pulliam Jr. and his wife, Joyce, and Eugene "Bookie" Pulliam and wife, Sylvia. She is survived by three loving sons and their spouses, Benny Brooks (Lorna), Wesley Brooks (Fran) and Larry Brooks (Sharon) all of Ridgeway; her best friend and sister, Janet P. Lester (Billy) of Carthage, N.C. Nana is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Brown (Sam); Shannon Davis (Joe), Stephanie Bates (Ricky) Davey Brooks (Danielle), Joe Brooks (Stephanie), Jamie Dixon, Adam Thurman, Brie Thurman, Jennifer Washburn, Joseph Washburn (Susanne), Jessica Minter (Tyler), Jordan Scott (Jeff). She also had 19 loving great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and her parrot, Virgil. She will be sorely missed by many. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ridgeway Methodist Church or Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department. The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Home Health Care. A visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private funeral service for family only will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Ridgeway United Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend her interment at Mt. View Cemetery at 3 p.m. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
