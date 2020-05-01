Melvin, or more commonly known to many as "Melro", Louis Brooks, 81, of Ferrum, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, to be with our Lord and Savior. He was born on July 16, 1938, in Rocky Mount, Virginia to the late Elisha and Mable Brooks.
Mr. Brooks was employed at Stanley Furniture, where he held several supervisory positions and dedicated over 50 years of service before his retirement in 2010. He was an avid outdoorsman, TV watcher, and family man. Although a man of little words, his selfless and sincere heart spoke volumes to each and every life that he touched.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by three sisters, Evalene Campbell, Hester Brunson, and Lenora Price; as well as two brothers, Alvin L. Brooks and Paul Coleman Wright.
Melro's memory will be forever cherished by his significant other of 35 years, Shirley Baker Jones of the home; two sisters, Juanita Tinsley of Rocky Mount, Virginia and Odarius Younger of Gretna, Virginia; one brother, Ronald T. Brooks also of Rocky Mount, Virginia; three daughters, Doris Brooks of Rocky Mount, Virginia and Monica Murphy and April Jones both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three sons, Billie Wayne Stockton of Rocky Mount, Virginia and Robert Brooks and Larry Brooks both of Roanoke, Virginia; one godson, Jamel Dillard; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of loving relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 with family receiving visitors from 5 until 7 p.m. at Stanfield Mortuary Service. A private graveside service will take place on Saturday to honor his life and pay tribute to our dear loved one.
Stanfield Mortuary Service, 2491 S. Main Street, Rocky Mount, Virginia is serving the family and online condolences can be made at https://www.facebook.com/stanfield.mortuary.
