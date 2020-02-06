Brown, Betty

BURLINGTON, N.C.
Betty Cobler Brown, 86, of Burlington, formally of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at The Village at Brookwood in Burlington.
Betty was born in Henry County, Va. to Willie Sherman and Christine Clark Cobler, both deceased. She was retired from Dupont and was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church in Martinsville, Va.
Betty is survived by her children, Velvyn P. Shirley (Alan) of Leland, N.C., Mollie K. Young (Mike) of Burlington, Linda B. Turner of Roanoke, Va., Phylliss B. Cross (Larry) of Cascade, Va., and William D. "Butch" Perdue of Moncks Corner, S.C., 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan B. Swift and sister, Helen Cobler Coursey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Reverends Robert and Mickie Norman.
The family will receive friends at the home of Mollie and Mike Young, 2846 Charley Ln., Burlington, N.C. following the memorial service. Everyone is welcome to visit with them there.
McClure Funeral Home in Graham is service the Brown family.
