June 6, 2020 Don Anthony Brown, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born a son of Charles R. Brown, Sr. (deceased) and Freeda H. Brown. He is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Stafford and Florence Brown; Kermit and Lucy Holcomb. Surviving are two brothers, Charles R. Brown Jr. (Peggy) and Carl W. Brown; two sisters, Susan B. Rea (Terry) and Linda B. Davis (Mike); two nephews, Bobby G. Rea (Stephanie), Stephen C. Brown; one great-nephew, Ethan L. Rea. Don retired from the Rocky Mount Police Department after 30 years of service. He continued working as an auxiliary officer. As a police officer, community servant and biker, he touched many lives in many different settings. His family would like to thank Fork Mountain Rest Home for their loving care especially Sarah and Kenny. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at florafuneralservice.com.
