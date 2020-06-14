Brown, Donald Delano

Donald Delano Brown, 85, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1934, to the late Willie Patrick Brown and Florence Karnes Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Elaine Brown and is survived by his current wife, Gloria Justine Wright Brown. He was also preceded in death by a sister and numerous brothers. Mr. Brown was a retired truck driver for J and J Southeast Container and was a member of Stone Memorial Christian Church. In addition to his current wife of the residence, he is survived by his daughter, Sandy Brown Wood (Tim) of Bassett, Va.; two sons, Donald Brown Jr. (Lisa) of Danville, Va., and Gary Brown (Rebecca) of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Marie Piatt of Ridgecrest, Calif.; grandchildren, William P. Brown, Justin Brown, Ashley Haymore, Brittaney Brown, Amber Wood, and Matt Wood; and great-grandchildren, Addie Brown, Keagan Brown, Morgan Haymore, and Bexley Brown. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Stone Memorial Christian Church with Minister Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15 2020, also at the church, and other times at the family residence at 3162 Longview Dr., Collinsville, VA 24078. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA 24078. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
