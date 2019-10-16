Brown, Michael

BROWN
He was born on November 6, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Philip R. and Minnie G. Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Brown. Mr. Brown served as a medic in the United States Air Force and taught English as a Second Language and wrote a book used in ESL classes in Japan.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda F. Purcell of the home; sister, Ruth Satuloff of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister-in-law, Irene Brown of Philadelphia, Pa.; and brothers-in-law, Don Purcell and wife, Teresa, of Martinsville, Va., James Purcell of Martinsville, Va., and Randolph Purcell of Gainesville, Ga. Also surviving are a special niece, Brenna Purcell of Martinsville, Va.; and ten other nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held. A reception for friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Rd., Spencer, VA 24165.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.