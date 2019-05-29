BROWN
Pete John Brown, 80, born in Scarbro, W.Va., passed away on May 26, 2019. He lived in Bassett most of his life. He was a member of the United States Army, PFC (1961-1963) and a 1985 Graduate of Liberty Home Bible Institute. He preached in local jail and prison facilities. Pete retired from Bassett Walker in 2000 (Martinsville Division).
Pete is preceded in death by his parents Okey and Fay Aliff Brown and seven siblings. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mildred "Millie" Brown; daughters, Sarah Phenes (Shaun), Melissa Vaughn (Nikita), and Tina Kirby (Steve); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and most of all crossword puzzles.
A homegoing service will be 5 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Bassett, Va. with interment to follow at Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Ferrum, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.Collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.