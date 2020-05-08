Paul C. Brown Sr., 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Panther, West Virginia, on March 27, 1934, to the late Foy and Corbie Lee Cline Brown. He was also preceded in death by a son, Paul C. Brown Jr.; sisters, Kathleen Dangerfield and Cleo Shaffer; and a brother, Kyle Brown.
Paul was a member of Bible Baptist Church and a U. S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Arizona "Zonie" Brown; special friends, Hulet and Cindy Montrief, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, for immediate family at the Roselawn Burial Park with the Covid-19 restriction followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bible Baptist Church building fund, 316 Spring Dr., Collinsville, VA 24078
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.
