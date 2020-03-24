James Herman "J.H." Bryan, age 63, of Axton, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1956, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late James Andrew Bryan and Elizabeth Keys Jacobs. He was former employee of Schlueter Electric for 30 years.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, Brenda Barker Bryan.
He is survived by his sons, Joshua Allen Bryan and Michael Bryan; sisters, Martha Davis and Patricia Anderson; brother, David Bryan; and six grandchildren, Nolan William Bryan, Sierra Bryan, Allen Bryan, Holden Bryan, Mason Bryan and Ethan Bryan.
The graveside funeral service will be on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To send flowers to the family of James Bryan, please visit Tribute Store.