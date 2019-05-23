BRYAN
Kimberly Robertson
May 17, 2019
Kimberly Robertson (Kim) Bryan, 39, of Bassett, Va., died Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bobby Rakes and the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Center Ministries, 6871 Irisburg Road, Axton, Va. 24054 which helps with drug and alcohol recovery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.