Donna Pauline Bryant, 68, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Aberdeen, Maryland, on April 7, 1951, to Fred and Virginia Griffin Anders. She was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church and had been an employee of Hooker Furniture Co.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Pennington and two brothers, Wilbur and Carl Anders.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie R. Bryant; daughter, Crystal B. Lusk (Scott); two sons, Scott Anders and Kevin Bryant; and four grandchildren, Codi and Caitlyn Willard, Seth and Ava Lusk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.