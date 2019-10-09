Bryant, Edith Reynolds

Edith Reynolds Bryant, age 84, of 843 Clarkway Drive, Eden, passed away on Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at UNC Rockingham Health Care.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Overlook Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. and other times at her residence.
Edith was born on June 16, 1935, in Spray, N.C., to the late Percy Reynolds and Janie Gauldin Reynolds Harris. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church and retired after 29 years with Fieldcrest Mills. Edith loved cooking for her family and taking care of others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Bryant; her sister, Lucy Johnson; and brother, Leon Reynolds.
Surviving are daughters, Dianne Sexton and husband, Randy, of Eden, Lisa Glenn and husband, Keith, of Anderson, S.C.; sons, Wayne Bryant and wife, Teresa, of Ruffin, David Bryant and wife, Cindy, of Bassett, Va.; grandchildren, Renee S. Weddle and husband, Tim, and Erin S. Nelson and husband, Hunter; great-grandchildren, Scout and Kaiser Weddle; and sister, Marvis Jerscheid of Baltimore, Md.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Joyce Muncy for her loving care of Mrs. Bryant.
Memorials may be made to First Wesleyan Church, 607 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288.
