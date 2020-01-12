Bryant, Monroe

Monroe "Joe" Lawrence Bryant, 89, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Henry County, on June 14, 1930, to Jessie C. Bryant and Nannie Mat Helms Bryant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Byrd Bryant; sisters, Aileen Hughes, Ocie Wishon, Vergie Simms, Virginia Ruth Bryant, Ruby Ziglar, and Mildred Hancock; brothers, Clarence, Roy, George and Harden Bryant; sister-in-law, Frances Ann Nelson; and brother-in-law, William Lewis Byrd.
He is survived by daughters, Debbie Tibbetts and husband, Jack, and Peggy McAlexander and husband, Larry; sons, Donnie Bryant and wife, Pauline, and David Bryant and wife, Brenda; brother, Curtis Bryant; sister-in-law, Nancy Louise Bauer; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was the owner and operator of Bryant's Plumbing and Heating. He was a long- time member of the Martinsville Knights of Pythias, a member and past president of the Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Corporation. He was also a great outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Chatham Heights Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. Mike Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Bryant Family Cemetery in Bassett. Visitation will be held at the Church from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, VA 24112, or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 730 E. Church Street, #13, Mart. VA 24112.
The family greatly appreciates the excellent and compassionate care Joe received from the staff at the Figsboro Senior Care and through Mountain Valley Hospice.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
