Ronald Emerson "Ronnie" Bryant, 77, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born April 26, 1942, in Rockingham County, North Carolina to the late Lidge Albert Bryant and Lois Sams Bryant. He was an active member of Fort Trial Baptist Church, drove the church van, went on mission trips, and helped with disaster relief. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Hopkins; brothers, Billy Bryant and Phillip Bryant, and sister in laws, Trudy Bryant, and Edith Bryant.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Judith Young Bryant; son, Scott Alan Bryant (Jessie); sisters, Margaret Stump (Richard), Muriel Cardwell (Jim) and Gloria Wilkins; brothers, Wayne Bryant (Charlotte), and Benson Bryant (Linda); grandchild, Evy Bryant; brother-in-law, Howard Hopkins; and numerous nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Carolyn Stallard.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Fort Trial Baptist Church, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joey McNeill officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
