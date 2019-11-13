Cae Adkins Burge, 59, of Stuart, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home in Stuart, Va. She was born in Martinsville, Va., on April 16, 1960, to the late Nancy Fannon Arnold and to the late H. Orelle Adkins.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jerry P. Burge of the home; her son, Kevin A. Burge of Manassas, Va.; her sister and brother-in-law, Sarita and Barry Foster of Leesburg, Va.; her brother-in-law, Randy D. Burge of Atlanta, Ga.; and her stepfather, Albert J. Arnold of Rocky Mount, Va.
She was a teacher for Patrick County Schools and a part-time instructor for Patrick Henry Community College.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care's "Hospice Program," by mail via ATTN: Development Department, 401 Technology Lane – Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or online at mtnvalleyhospice.org/donate.
The Burge Family gives special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Mountain Valley for their aid during this difficult time.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Gary Combs officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is respectfully serving the Burge Family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.