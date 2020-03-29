Iva Whitlow Burnette, 96, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was born in Laurel Fork, Va., on April 2, 1923, to Walter Conner Stanley and Lizzie Scott Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Howard Whitlow; her second husband, Cody Robert Burnette; son, Walter "Doc" Pickett Whitlow; sisters, Audra Stanley, Reba Stanley Baker, and Retta Stanley Sheppard; and brother, Maston Stanley.
Mrs. Burnette is survived by her daughter, Audra Evelyn Whitlow; seven grandchildren, Mike Clemens, Josh Whitlow, Jack Clemens, David Clemens, Katie Whitlow, Catherine Mathew, and Amelia Seagle; five great-grandchildren; brother Lowell Stanley, and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Burnette was a graduate of Laurel Fork School in Hillsville, Va. She worked as a beautician since 1962 when she received her beautician certificate. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville where she was a member of the Mary Kirk Bible Class.
A private funeral service will be held at McKee Stone Funeral Home on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
The family would like to especially thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their compassion during these final days of her long life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Drive, #106 Roanoke VA 24018, the American Lung Association, 9702 Gayton Road, Suite 110, Richmond, VA 23238, or to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Iva Burnette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.