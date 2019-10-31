Byrd, Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee Byrd, resident of Dublin, Georgia, formerly of Martinsville, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 70.
As a young man, Danny was known as an athletic warrior, playing four sports at Drewry Mason High School, but later in life, he was widely known for his prayer warrior spirit for all people, especially for friends and family.
Danny's deep love for Jesus produced an all-encompassing love for people. From working as a CAN to working in landscaping, his goal was to serve and help people smile. He never met a stranger and he cherished the opportunity to share Jesus with them Danny was truly an example of putting other before himself. Though Danny suffered much in his body, he never stopped praising God. He is now in the arms of Jesus, never to suffer again. He will be sadly missed.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer Curtis Byrd and his mother, Mabel Eloise Elkins Byrd; and additionally, two older brothers, Gordon Leon Byrd and Cecil Curtis Byrd.
Danny was survived by a brother, Walt Byrd of Savannah, Georgia and a sister, Sharon Rae Byrd of Axton, Virginia. Additionally, nephews and nieces are Tim Byrd, Lance Byrd, Brock Byrd, Tiffany Keys, Daren Byrd, Ben Byrd, Daniel Byrd, Miriam Hans, Kathy Willingham, Deborah Knierim, Lynette Saville and Leonne' Wilkins. And lifelong friend and prayer partner, Cookie Lynn.
Visitation and memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stanley Funeral Home 1320 North Jefferson Street Dublin, GA 31021. 478-272-5855. Visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. and memorial dervice at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers you may honor Danny's love for prison ministry by making donations to: Inside Out Ministries, P.O. Box 29040, Cleveland, Ohio 44129-0040.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/ Dublin Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.