Calkins, Irene

Irene A. Calkins, 94, died peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019, in Martinsville. She was born August 28, 1925 in Norwich, Conn., the daughter of Arthur and Agnes Bessette. Irene attended Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, Conn. where she graduated in 1943. She entered training to become a Registered Nurse at the Saint Francis school of Nursing where she graduated in 1946.
Irene was the wife of the late Dr. James E. Calkins, a former superintendent of Martinsville City Schools. Irene and Dr. Calkins made Martinsville their home from 1975 until their deaths.
She is survived by four children, James E. Calkins of Shelton, Conn., Michael Calkins of Norwich, Conn., Kathy Keith of Vinton, Va. and Amy Albright of Crozet, Va. Irene was blessed with ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Irene is also survived by her loving sister, Pauline Bessette Piechowski of Norwich, Conn. Her brother, Arthur Bessette of CollegePark, Md. predeceased her.
Irene's remains will be brought back to her home in Connecticut where she will be buried next to her husband.