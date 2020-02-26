Etta Ann Campbell, 68, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born on October 30, 1951, in Patrick County, Va., to the late Odell Stella Nelson Hylton and William Robert Hylton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Malcolm Campbell; sisters, Pearl Moore and Deborah Handy; and brother, Larry Hylton.
Mrs. Campbell was a member of Fontaine Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Mike Campbell and wife, Denise, of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Sandra Ayers; brother, Charles Hylton; grandchildren, D.J. Branch, Sarah Huffman, and Chris Campbell; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., with Pastor Merle Brown officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Campbell family.
