Nellie Koger Cannaday, 83, of Myrtle Beach, South CarolinA, formerly of Bassett, died on January 14, 2020, at the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
She was born in Henry, Co. on July 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Fera Koger and the late Maggie Stultz Koger. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Koger and Francis Koger. Nellie was formerly Deputy Treasurer of Henry Co, and retired from SAIC (Science Application International Corporation) in Reston, Va. as a comptroller.
Nellie is survived by one son, Michael E. Cannaday, several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.
The visitation for Nellie will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Pastor Joe Glass officiating with burial to follow in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cannaday family.
To plant a tree in memory of Nelllie Cannaday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.